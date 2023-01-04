Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Entertainment

New Year, New Bundles of Joy: Summer Walker Welcomes Twins

The 'Girls Need Love' singer previously welcomed her first child in March of 2021.

By
Shanelle Genai
Summer Walker attends Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Photo: Emma McIntyre for Billboard (Getty Images)

Congratulations are in order for Grammy-nominated singer Summer Walker who recently announced she’d given birth to twins.

Per Complex, the Still Over It singer shared the news with the world over the New Year holiday in a since-deleted post to Instagram writing:

“I’m so proud of myself. Just sharing to inspire other women, cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with (one breech), people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section (which there’s nothing wrong with these I just didn’t want it for myself.) You can do it, it was my second home birth, all natural 7 hours, no tearing and I couldn’t of done it without my spirit guides, Godparents, birth team, my elders, and the best dad doula ever Larry lol. He was so hands on the whole time, I was really impressed.[sic]”

She continued, “It wasn’t easy, but it gets done. Lol both births, I almost blacked out at the end, but eating your placenta will definitely keep you above water. I have thin blood so I always end up going to the hospital to bring myself back into good strength for them but as long as my kids stay at home untouched I’m good.[sic]”

Once the news spread, fans of Walker took to social media to congratulate the new mom of three and commemorate her for succeeding at such a difficult feat.

“Summer Walker gave birth to twins, 42 weeks, natural & home birth. She is SOOO strong. Women are powerful fr,” wrote one user.

Added another: “Summer Walker carried those twins full term and had a home delivery, naturally….if that ain’t bad ass idk what is!”

Congratulations Summer!

