On Monday, Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni signed the Anti-homosexuality act which has made punishments for LGBTQ people much harsher than previous legislation. Same-sex relationships were already outlawed in Uganda, which prompted protests from activists internationally. Now, “aggravated homosexuality” is punishable by the death penalty.

This includes same-sex relations involving people who have HIV, children and other vulnerable groups. “Attempted aggravated homosexuality” is punishable by up to 14 years in prison. In addition, Ugandans who have gay sex can be subjected to life in prison and anyone who tries to have same-sex relations can receive up to 10 years in prison.

Advertisement

In a statement, President Biden condemned these heinous laws:

“The enactment of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act is a tragic violation of universal human rights—one that is not worthy of the Ugandan people, and one that jeopardizes the prospects of critical economic growth for the entire country. I join with people around the world—including many in Uganda—in calling for its immediate repeal. No one should have to live in constant fear for their life or being subjected to violence and discrimination. It is wrong.”

Advertisement Advertisement

In addition, Biden stated he had advised the National Security Council to evaluate the implications of the law on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda, including the ability to safely deliver services under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief and other different forms of help and investments.

“And we are considering additional steps, including the application of sanctions and restriction of entry into the United States against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption,” Biden continued. Currently, only 22 of 54 African nations allow homosexuality.