New Survey Reveals 25 Percent Of Black Women Were Denied Job Interviews Because Of Their Hair

Another disturbing amount of Black women said they were sent home because of their hair.

Candace McDuffie
Photo: stevewhitefilms (Shutterstock)

According to a new survey commissioned by LinkedIn and Dove, a shocking amount of Black women revealed that hair discrimination has prevented them from obtaining professional opportunities. Exactly 1,000 Black women, ages 25 to 64, participated in the CROWN Research Study.

Nearly 66% of the women polled claimed they changed their hair for a job interview to decrease the chances of being turned down because of hair discrimination. In addition, 25% percent of Black women said their hairstyle was the reason they were passed over for a job interview.

However, the women from the survey said that even if they did receive the job they still were treated differently because of their hair. Those with textured hair are twice as likely to deal with microaggressions in their place of employment compared to Black women who wore straight hair.

It doesn’t stop there. An astounding 25% of the Black women surveyed, ages 25 to 34, said they were forced to go home from work because of their hair. Senior Director of Global Communications and career expert for LinkedIn, Andrew McCaskill, told NBC News how detrimental this kind of bias can be for Black women who are at the start of their career.

“What we know is that, as you get more mature in your career, you’re typically also more confident in your skills that you have and what you bring to the table,” McCaskill explained. “For younger folks, these types of aggressions and microaggressions can cause real angst for them in terms of even to the point of doubting their skills and saying, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’”

Last March, the House passed the Crown Act to ban hair discrimination. In 2019, California became the first state to ban hair discrimination in 2019. Soon other states took their lead, like Massachusetts, which passed an anti hair discrimination law last July.