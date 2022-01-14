It seems The CW isn’t done expanding the Arrowverse. David Ramsey’s John Diggle will return to the franchise full-time for Justice U, which is currently in development at the network, per TVLine.



Dig is set to transition from superhero to mentor as he helps new heroes figure out their powers and path.

“After spending years fighting alongside masked heroes, John Diggle embarks on a new mission to recruit five young metahumans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university. There he will oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow.”

Look, we’re just going to say it. This sounds like some sort of Young Justice/Titans hybrid. Of course, those shows already exist on HBO Max, so The CW needed another name for it, enter Justice U.

As of late, Diggle has been making the rounds, visiting other heroes in the universe. Ramsey has made appearances on The Flash, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow and Superman & Lois.

Skilled director that he is, Ramsey has also helmed episodes of several Arrowverse series, and will direct the pilot of Justice U, if it gets made.

So, are they just not going to address the green glowing elephant in the room?

Arrow spent years dropping hints that John Diggle was actually Green Lantern John Stewart. Even teasing that some of his multiverse doppelgangers were in the Justice League.

As you’ll recall, the Arrow series finale saw John discover a mysterious green glowing box after it crashed into his front yard. On his last trip to Gotham City, we heard that he was suffering from headaches and needed to see a specialist.

If one of these shows doesn’t straight up say yes or no to the Green Lantern question soon, we’re going to have a problem.

And we certainly can’t invest in a new series until we know one way or the other.

That being said, will you follow Diggle to a new Arrowverse series?