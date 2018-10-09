Photo: Jonathan Bachman (Getty Images)

For those of y’all still watching the NFL, it came as no shock that the New Orleans Saints beat the brakes off Washington’s football team. And New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees broke some record held by Peyton Manning, a retired quarterback who may or may not have taken steroids.

But, truthfully, who gives a shit?



The real action happened off the field when Saints running back Alvin Kamara donned a San Francisco 49ers Colin Kapernick’s jersey and a “Make Africa Home Again” hat—an obvious play on the official updated KKK hood.

Advertisement

According to CBS Sports, Kamara’s post-game outfit comes just one week after Kaepernick’s former 49ers teammate, Eric Reid—one of the first players to kneel alongside the ex-quarterback during his protest against the unjust killings of unarmed black men, women and children by police—was signed by the Carolina Panthers. During Reid’s first game, he promptly took a knee during the national anthem because he’s a man and does man-like shit. After the game, which the Panthers won, Reid said it was “bittersweet” because Kaepernick “should be playing.”

We all know it and we all know why he’s not. By “we” I mean the collective us who don’t eat office potlucks and hide things in Crown Royal bags.