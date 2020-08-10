New Name, Same Free Stuff: Amazon Rebrands Twitch Prime as Prime Gaming

Photo : Tashatuvango ( Shutterstock )

To put it bluntly, being a gamer can be expensive as shit. Between dropping hundreds of dollars on hardware and having to spend upwards of $60 on the latest games, blasting fools, or orbital striking them as The Root’s news editor Monique Judge is fond of doing in GTA Online, can sometimes put the hurt on the wallet. Luckily, there are quite a few services that can save you some coin and it looks like Amazon is set to expand on its offering in the money-saving game.

According to Variety, Amazon is rebranding it s long- running Twitch Prime service as Prime Gaming. The service is available at no extra cost to anyone who already has an Amazon Prime account. The company hopes that the rebranding will help broaden awareness of the service which provides perks such as free games and exclusive in-game content. “Prime Gaming offers members all of the growing gaming benefits they had with Twitch Prime, but now as one of the core entertainment benefits of Prime,” Amazon said in a statement announcing the rebranding.



While many of Twitch Prime’s benefits were predominantly aimed at PC gaming, it sounds like this rebranding is going to expand the perks to console gamers, as well. “We’re giving customers new content that makes playing their favorite games on every platform even better. So no matter what kind of games you love, and no matter where you play them, they’ll be even better with Prime Gaming,” Prime Gaming general manager Larry Plotnick said in a statement.



This month, Prime Gaming is offering 20 free games including SNK 40th Anniversary Collection and Metal Slug 2, a certified banger that baby me sunk countless quarters into while at the laundromat with my mom. The service is also offering new content for games you might already be playing like Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Redemption Online.



It’s been a wild time and folks are trying to save money everywhere they can. Strangely enough, while gaming has an expensive barrier of entry, once you’re in there are quite a few ways to save your money. Playstation Plus offers free games every month and this month’s offering includes the wildly popular new game Fall Guys and Xbox’s Game Pass Ultimate has 100+ games available for download for 15 bucks a month. Now that Prime Gaming is expanding, hopefully, that means more free games because, well, who doesn’t like free shit?