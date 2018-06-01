Photo: Courtesy of John Henry

A third-grader from East Orange, N.J., has been heralded a hero after saving a friend with her swift use of the Heimlich maneuver. And in return for her heroic act, Kori Scott, 9, was honored by the mayor of East Orange on Thursday with a “Mayor for the Day” proclamation.

Kori, a student at Bowser Elementary School, was eating lunch with her friend Astah, when Astah began choking on her burrito. Kori quickly remembered the Heimlich because her father had to perform one on her years ago.

“I did it one, two, three,” Kori said. “And food came out.”

On Thursday afternoon, Kori and her family were honored by East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green as he declared her mayor for the day.

“I am honored to stand here today and recognize Kori as one of East Orange’s own hometown heroes,” said Green. “Kori’s brave actions have already made an incredible impact on our city. Kori learned the Heimlich maneuver from her parents. Her smart instincts and quick actions are characteristics of a true hero, and it fills me with pride to have her here today as a representative of our city and community.”

“I’m proud because of the quick thinking; she snapped right into it,” said Kiana Scott, Kori’s mother. “I am overjoyed. Words cannot express how happy and proud I am.”

And that’s the good news you needed to end your week with. You’re welcome.