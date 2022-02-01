A Democratic lawmaker in New Hampshire, who was thought to be an ally to people of color, is being condemned by community activists for allegedly intimidating a young Black man and putting his life in danger. As a result, she has been removed from the House Criminal Justice Public Safety Committee after community leaders wrote a letter denouncing her and her alleged actions, according to the Associated Press.

The lawmaker, Rep. Nicole Klein-Knight, worked with many of the Black, Brown and Indigenous community organizers previously, but lately, her behavior has been disturbing and it led to a racist incident at the statehouse.



More from the Associated Press:



According to the letter, Klein-Knight accosted a young Black organizer after he testified on a bill, using a racial slur multiple times to make her point. Though the slur wasn’t directed at the young man, she continued to use it after he asked her to stop, and she later called security, according to the letter. “Her habitual aggression and disregard is tearing apart the progressive community in NH, endangering BIPOC organizers’ lives and livelihoods and cannot be ignored any longer,” the group said.

According to the Associated Press, Republican House Speaker Sherm Packard removed Klein-Knight from her committee seat at the request of Renny Cushing, a Democratic State Representative in New Hampshire. He has called Klein-Knight’s actions “inexcusable” and “indefensible.”

Neither Klein-Knight, who is in her second term, nor the young Black man have made any statements or comments on the incident. But, he has filed an ethics complaint with the Statehouse, according to Alissandra Rodriguez-Murray, one of the community leaders who signed the letter condemning Klein-Knight.



Rodriguez-Murray said in an email according to the Associated Press, “She refused to engage with any of us and has blocked us on all social media platforms, called us antisemitic and bigoted, and tried to have many of us fired from our jobs.”

