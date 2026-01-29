Kevin Durant Finally Responds to THAT Viral Photo of His Ashy Legs!

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – MARCH 10: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on March 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

NBA player Kevin Durant is most likely headed to the NBA Hall of Fame when his career ends, but he could opt for a career in comedy after partnering with CeraVe in a new ad for lotion after being targeted for years online for his ashy legs.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Confederate Memorial Day Is A Holiday? Here Are 5 States That Celebrate To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Confederate Memorial Day Is A Holiday? Here Are 5 States That Celebrate

The “Slim Reaper” is known for trolling on social media and has even been caught using a dummy account on X to respond to critics over the years. And when it comes to his dry skin, it’s no different!

In a brilliant marketing move, the lanky forward addressed that viral photo of his extremely ashy leg that folks still talk about to this day. He hooked up with CeraVe, a skincare company that specializes in cleansers and moisturizers, and in a commercial spot he posted on X, he reads trolling posts from users who commented on his ashiness.

Is this a skin condition or just playing ashy from Kevin Durant? @_3LiveCrew pic.twitter.com/98f8zpbjZZ — IG: BDahtTV (@BDAHT) November 23, 2021

This time, he took a light-hearted approach in the promo, responding to people who pointed out his lack of moisturizing in hilarious clap backs. First, he begins to read the ashy-tweets and answers them with a bit of KD sarcasm.

He starts the video by reading a post that says, “Bro KD PLEASE put some lotion on yo legs, dawg.” Durant looks blankly at the camera and asks, “Why are you actually watching my legs so closely…brother?” It gets funnier after that.

“No way KD can be that Ashy!!!! No way lol OMG,” Durant read from another online user. He replied, “Man it was a skin-cident. My legs went viral. All good.”

He also admitted that he “set a new scale for ash” when another troll tweeted: “There’s ashy then there’s Kevin Durant!”

The last tweet the Houston Rocket read aloud was, “Going to be the first NBA player with a lotion deal,” leaving him looking directly into the camera with his arms spread.

Take a look below:

Y’all keep bringing up my legs…might be time to address it with @cerave? #ad pic.twitter.com/4vIU1FFnoz — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 27, 2026

Folks online loved how KD managed to spin his ashiness into a bag.

“my man getting paid off of being ashy and laughing at yal at the same damn time,” one X user wrote.

my man getting paid off of being ashy and laughing at yal at the same damn time. — K̴I̶L̴L̵A̵ (@Killa_) January 27, 2026

“1 ashy game turned into a million dollars sponsorship,” another added.

1 ashy game turned into a million dollars sponsorship 🤯 — Axe (@AxeRedwizard) January 27, 2026

CeraVe also added its two cents, writing in response to KD’s clip for everyone to “leave the man and his legs alone, we literally got him covered.”

leave the man and his legs alone, we literally got him covered 🤝 — CeraVe (@cerave) January 27, 2026