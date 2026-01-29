Kevin Durant Finally Responds to THAT Viral Photo of His Ashy Legs!

NBA player Kevin Durant is most likely headed to the NBA Hall of Fame when his career ends, but he could opt for a career in comedy after partnering with CeraVe in a new ad for lotion after being targeted for years online for his ashy legs.
The “Slim Reaper” is known for trolling on social media and has even been caught using a dummy account on X to respond to critics over the years. And when it comes to his dry skin, it’s no different!
In a brilliant marketing move, the lanky forward addressed that viral photo of his extremely ashy leg that folks still talk about to this day. He hooked up with CeraVe, a skincare company that specializes in cleansers and moisturizers, and in a commercial spot he posted on X, he reads trolling posts from users who commented on his ashiness.
This time, he took a light-hearted approach in the promo, responding to people who pointed out his lack of moisturizing in hilarious clap backs. First, he begins to read the ashy-tweets and answers them with a bit of KD sarcasm.
He starts the video by reading a post that says, “Bro KD PLEASE put some lotion on yo legs, dawg.” Durant looks blankly at the camera and asks, “Why are you actually watching my legs so closely…brother?” It gets funnier after that.
“No way KD can be that Ashy!!!! No way lol OMG,” Durant read from another online user. He replied, “Man it was a skin-cident. My legs went viral. All good.”
He also admitted that he “set a new scale for ash” when another troll tweeted: “There’s ashy then there’s Kevin Durant!”
The last tweet the Houston Rocket read aloud was, “Going to be the first NBA player with a lotion deal,” leaving him looking directly into the camera with his arms spread.
Take a look below:
Folks online loved how KD managed to spin his ashiness into a bag.
“my man getting paid off of being ashy and laughing at yal at the same damn time,” one X user wrote.
“1 ashy game turned into a million dollars sponsorship,” another added.
CeraVe also added its two cents, writing in response to KD’s clip for everyone to “leave the man and his legs alone, we literally got him covered.”
