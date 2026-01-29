Candace Owens Pulls This Shady Move Against Erika Kirk That Has Black Folks Giving Side-Eyes

The beef between conservative podcaster Candace Owens and Erika Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) and Charlie Kirk’s widow, is kicking up a notch. For months, tensions have been high over the assassination of Charlie back in September. Now, Owens is sharing an “off-putting” discovery that has everyone grabbing their popcorn!

We previously told you Owens loudly condemned President Donald Trump last year, and began her mission to undermine MAGA, which was exacerbated by the assassination of her friend Charlie on Sept. 10. The known conspiracy theorist no longer trusts the conservative movement she once championed, and she’s not wasting time calling folks out directly.

Owens recently took to her podcast on Tuesday (Jan. 27) to share an audio recording of Kirk less than two weeks after her husband was shot and killed. In the audio, the widow seems to be in relatively good spirits, thanking Trump and TPUSA for putting on such a fabulous memorial for her late husband.

“I don’t even know where to begin,” Kirk started. “The fact that we were able to pull off an event of a century, like, it’s just insane. We had over 275,000 people that attended and stadium overflow, west gate. Insane, you guys. And then you have, was it 100 million? We had thousands that were registered to vote. I think we’re at like over $200,000 for merch sales.”

Charlie’s memorial, which happened on Sept. 21, 2025, shocked many. Between special guest speakers, fireworks, upbeat energy and smiles and dancing in the crowd, people like Owens weren’t sure what to make of the solemn occasion. Now, she says the whole thing was off.

“It is the general tone that is off-putting,” Owens said. “It is the laughter that is off-putting. Again, we are not even two weeks after watching her husband be assassinated, we’re talking about numbers and metrics that have been hit.”

The public largely thought the tense relationship between Owens and Kirk had settled down following their four-and-a-half-hour conversation last month…but that clearly wasn’t enough to keep Owens from talking.

when your husband gets k*lled right in front of you last week but the merch sales went crazy this week 🫦 📈 🤑 — Khaleesi ✨ (@TheDejaKing) January 28, 2026

“We know everybody grieves differently. In my imagination, I just thought she would be more upset,” Owens added. Many folks online agreed with Owens that Kirk’s response was a little shady.

“When your husband gets k*lled right in front of you last week but the merch sales went crazy this week,” @TheDejaKing joked on X.

“Dislike candace all you want but she was the only one mourning that man like a real wife would,” @LucaGuadagnegro tweeted.

please let the record show that if my future husband ever dies and I start bragging about how much money I raised from his funeral, someone pls call the police https://t.co/ohB8ThhNsL — Chi Ossé (@OsseChi) January 28, 2026

Even New York City Councilman Osse Chi chimed in saying, “Please let the record show that if my future husband ever dies and I start bragging about how much money I raised from his funeral, someone pls call the police.”

@Curt_ThaFlirt said, “Living her best life after his death lmao she might as well had been the one who ordered the hit.”

Owens has confirmed she doesn’t believe Kirk had anything to do with Charlie’s death. However, she’s been critical of the widow’s response. Kirk has not addressed Owens’ accusations publicly.