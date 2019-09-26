Numbers don’t lie. And neither does the number of medals won.

Simone Biles is living proof of this as the agile athlete makes sports history for winning the most medals of any gymnast. Ever.

On Oct. 13, the Columbus, OH native became the gymnast with the most medals earned at the world championship level with her new victory in the balance beam competition at the World Gymnastics Championship in Stuttgart, Germany.

Biles, 22, continued a record-breaking streak of deft-defying, performance on the balance beam Sunday morning, delivering a score of 15.066.

Shortly after breaking the all time record, she won her 25th medal shortly afterward, scoring a 15.133 on floor.

Previous record holder Vitaly Scherbo, of Belarus, amassed 23 medals during the 1990s.



The now retired gymnast, who was accused of raping a fellow gymnast when she was 15 years old in 2017, earned all of his medals over the course of a six-year period.

Biles has done it in just five, over 20 years later.

Men gymnasts also have the chance to earn medals in six apparatus finals, while women only compete in four.

Of her 25 career world medals, 19 are gold, against 12 of 23 for Scherbo, reported Sports Illustrated.



Biles earned gold on vault on Saturday morning to bring her medal count to 23.

She later competed on uneven bars but placed fifth — which is out of medal contention — but still maintained the highest qualifying scores in both balance beam and floor exercise leading into Sunday.

Biles has been setting records all week in Germany, winning a record 21st medal, leading her team to their fifth consecutive world team championship, on Tuesday.

On Thursday, she captured her fifth all-around world title and scored 58.999 points, beating China’s Tang Xijing by a whopping 2.1 points — her largest-ever margin of victory at the world championships.

On Saturday, Fox News called her “the reigning world champion on the floor exercise and the reigning world bronze medalist on the balance beam.”

“Every year it feels better and better just because we’re adding to the legacy,” Biles said. “I feel like I never think of records. I just go out there and do what I came to do, which is compete for the country.”

Breaking a decades-long record by a Rusky, she’s helping making America Great Again.

Bless up Miss Biles.

Photo : Matthias Schrader ( AP )

