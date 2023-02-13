Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Coronavirus

New Campaign Lobbies Black Americans to Get Updated COVID Vaccines

The Department of Health and Human Services aims to increase the number of updated COVID vaccinations in our communities.

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled New Campaign Lobbies Black Americans to Get Updated COVID Vaccines
Photo: Studio Romantic (Shutterstock)

Even as the COVID pandemic wanes and mask mandates and vaccine requirements are becoming a thing of the past, the Biden-Harris Administration continues to encourage Americans to stay updated with their vaccines and boosters. And during Black History Month, they are turning their focus on the Black community.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Dr. Anthony Fauci Speaks to The Root About the COVID-19 Vaccines
May 21, 2021
Here's 3 Reasons Why COVID-19 Isn't Leaving Anytime Soon
October 19, 2022

Beginning today, the administration is launching a new outreach campaign to encourage Black Americans to get updated COVID-19 vaccinations. Part of the campaign includes a new TV ad geared towards adults over 50 years old, a group most at risk for severe illness due to COVID. The ad, which they’re calling “Stay Strong,” will run nationwide in every market across the country, advising people who received their last vaccine before September 2022 to update their protection with a booster shot. Companion ads will also run across social media.

Stay Strong - :30

The ads are part of “We Can Do This,” a multi-layered public education campaign from the Department of Health and Human Services designed to work against misinformation around COVID-19 and encourage confidence in the vaccine. According to the CDC Data Tracker, just over 40 percent of African Americans were fully vaccinated as of July 20, 2022, one of the lowest rates of all races/ethnicities. To date, HHS has worked with over 1,000 organizations to spread the word, including many in rural communities and communities of color. Their efforts have reached over 26 million people and are helping close a disparity gap in vaccination rates between whites and communities of color.

Advertisement

For Black History Month, the “We Can Do This’ campaign website has also been updated with culturally-relevant videos and social media assets that include the latest information on vaccines and boosters specifically targeted to the Black community.

The Biden-Harris administration has prioritized outreach to the Black community, one of the most severely impacted by COVID. According to the CDC, while Black Americans are just as likely to contract COVID as whites, they are more than twice as likely to be hospitalized and nearly twice as likely to die from it.

NewsCoronavirusCovid in Black America