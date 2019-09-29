New Addition: Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Eva ‘The Diva’ Marcille Welcomes New Son

Photo : Richard Shotwell ( AP )

And baby makes five.



Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Eva Marcille and husband Michael Sterling have welcomed their second child together, a son named Maverick.

The news comes weeks before the 12th season of the wildly popular, top-rated Bravo series kicks off.



Marcille, the 34-year-old America’s Next Top Model legend and Sterling, an Atlanta-based attorney, already share a seven-month-old son named Michael Todd Jr. Marcille also has a daughter, Marley Rae, almost six, from a previous relationship with the emotionally unstable aspiring R&B crooner Kevin McCall.

Marcille first announced her pregnancy in May.

“Michael and I couldn’t be more excited to announce baby No. 3 is on board!” she told People, joking, “Looks like little Michael Jr. is going from the baby to the middle child, and Marley will be the boss of them all!”

“It’s amazing that God shared his most amazing superpower with us: the power to create and give life,” added Sterling. “I count it a great blessing to grow our family with the love of my life, Eva Marcille Sterling, and we look forward to welcoming another generation of hope into this world.”



The couple has been busy in the baby business since officially tying the knot in less than a year ago—months after welcoming their first child together

About her flower-themed baby shower earlier this month, the Compton native joked that it took her a while to actually get excited about the bash.

“Pardon me, I must say initially I was not super excited about having a baby shower considering this is my third child,” she wrote.

“However, waking up this morning I’m super excited and it is my joy to celebrate the welcoming of my newest Flower Child ‘Baby Maverick.’ The Sterling clan gets a little bit bigger,” she added.



Something must be in the water down in the peach state.

On Friday, it became public that fellow RHOA co-stars Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were expecting a baby through surrogacy.

Since arriving on the show two seasons ago, the model and actress has become a favorite among the Andy Cohen-produced show’s current crop of Atlanta housewives, often trading bitchy barbs with co-stars NeNe Leakes and her fashion-forward frenemy Marlo Hampton.