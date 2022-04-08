Oprah Winfrey and Viola Davis will be joining together once again for a new special coming to Netflix this month.

Per Oprah Daily, Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event will see the two icons in conversation as Davis discusses her “memories of the disturbing abuse and pain she endured while growing up, her journey of healing and forgiving including how she has had to ‘give up hope that the past could be different’ in order to move on.” She’ll also touch on how she manifested the happiness she’s currently experiencing at this stage in her life.

This news comes just ahead of the release of Davis’ first memoir, titled Finding Me, which is expected to hit bookstores everywhere on April 26. As previously reported by The Root, Finding Me will see the How to Get Away With Murder star trace her “rise from growing up in poverty and family violence in Rhode Island to becoming one of the world’s most acclaimed actors.” The forthcoming book will also be discussed in part during her special one-on-one with Winfrey.

“I believe that our stories, and the courage to share them, is the most powerful empathetic tool we have,” Davis said in a statement. “This is my story...straight no chaser.”

In addition to sharing her own story, the Fences star will also be lending her talents to help bring the story of our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama to life for a new miniseries on Showtime. Aptly titled The First Lady, the upcoming show “will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys to Washington, dipping into their pasts and following them beyond the White House into their greatest moments.”

“I feel very protective of Michelle,” Davis said during an interview with EW about the role. “It’s our job as actors not to judge whoever we are portraying, but I ended up thinking she’s just dope.”

The First Lady premieres on Showtime Sunday, April 17. Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event hits the streamer April 22.