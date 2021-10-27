The ongoing back-and-forth feud between on-again, off-again friends and former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey has just added a new layer.

According to Page Six, this latest development stems from Bailey’s absence from Leakes’ husband Gregg’s funeral last month. Gregg Leakes passed away at the age of 66 after a long battle with colon cancer at in early September. During an interview with V103 Atlanta on Wednesday, Nene explained how several housewives from different franchises reached out to her following her husband’s death. When asked about Bailey’s lack of attendance, NeNe shared that while she didn’t show up to the repast, Cynthia later came by her Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta to talk a week after the funeral.

“It’s really hard to explain Housewives. It’s almost like a dysfunctional family. But they all reached out, they all sent flowers,” NeNe explained.

Last week, Bailey sat down with Page Six where she explained her reasoning behind missing Gregg’s funeral, citing the fact that she was out of town but maintained she was “comfortable” with missing out because of the personal time she got to spend with Nene at the lounge.

“I’m really glad, honestly looking back, that I didn’t make it to the actual celebration [of life] because I think if I had, I never would have had the moment that I got to have with her just hanging out with her at her lounge and pretty much closing the place down,”Bailey said, adding: “We really got to spend some one-on-one time together. And I know that wouldn’t have happened had I been there with everyone else. I decided that once I got back to Atlanta, I really wanted to, you know, just try to see her. I wanted to give my condolences and just give in my respect out of respect for Gregg in person.”