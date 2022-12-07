The neighbor who called 911 in concern for Atatiana Jefferson took the stand on day two of ex-cop Aaron Dean’s murder trial, per WFAA News. He said the call was because Jefferson’s front door was left open, leading Dean and his colleague to respond to the call as a “silent alarm” or a potential robbery.



James Smith said when he saw Jefferson’s door open, he walked across the street to investigate but didn’t see any activity inside the house, per the report. Jefferson’s nephew, Zion Carr, testified that the door had been opened because the hamburgers they made for dinner were burning and smoking up the kitchen.

When Smith went back to his house, he called the police about the door and the operator registered the call as an “open structure call” and not a “ welfare check” as Smith initially called it. As a result, Dean and his colleague, Carol Darch, responded to the call as if it was a burglary.

Darch was called to the stand to give a play-by-play of what happened when they arrived at Jefferson’s home. Her four-hour testimony included a possible procedural mishap on Dean’s part: he never announced seeing Jefferson’s gun.



Former Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus said Dean’s conduct was in violation of multiple department policies regarding use of force, per ABC News.

“I certainly have not been able to make sense of why she had to lose her life,” he said.

Read the takeaways of her testimony from WFAA: