For many women, that time of the month can be downright miserable. And if you experience painful cramps, heavy bleeding and awful mood swings, that visit from Aunt Flo can completely take over your life. But Necole Kane of the popular lifestyle site xoNecole.com is here to tell you that those awful period symptoms are not normal. They’re actually a sign that your hormones are out of whack. Kane wants to change the relationship women have with their periods, and she talked to us about a plant-based product she’s developed to help them do it.



My Happy Flo is a daily supplement that balances women’s hormones and allows them to experience shorter, lighter periods with less clotting and little to no cramping in the process. Kane says most of her customers see a difference in their period within the first month. “For me, it was very important to launch a brand like this for women of color. Because a lot of brands in the wellness space really don’t include Black women in the conversation,” she says.

Kane’s vision was to create a natural remedy for the discomfort that can make a woman’s life difficult for days every month. “Our periods affect our intimacy, mental health and self-esteem. For some women, it affects their ability to receive promotions at work because they’re calling out sick every month,” she says.

While developing her product, Kane says her research revealed the correlation between hormone health and fibroids. She figured a product that could balance women’s hormone levels could also significantly reduce their risk of fibroid growth, breast cancer, endometriosis or cervical cancer. Kane says My Happy Flo was created with Black women’s needs in mind. It contains plant-based ingredients and vitamins such as iron, B12, B6, magnesium, and vitamin D3, which are important for our overall health. “I love when our customers who tell me they have anemia go back to the doctor three or six months later, and their labs show they’re good across the board on the vitamins. That’s the joy of running this brand for me, knowing that healing it helps Black women with,” she says.

Kane says she wants to use My Happy Flo to educate women on what normal periods should look like and how to identify signs that something is wrong so they can advocate for themselves in the doctor’s office. “Some of us don’t realize that your menstrual cycle is part of your monthly report card into your overall health. Pain is your body’s first sign that something is developing,” she says. “Knowing what questions to ask helps us get a better diagnosis. I think a lot of women of color are being brushed off by their health care providers. They’re being pushed on birth control or recommended for surgeries without being offered other options. And there are definitely better options out there.”

Looking to the future, Kane says she wants to help as many women as possible experience less painful periods and end the days of suffering in silence. “I can’t wait until a year from now when so many Black women are on this, and we’re feeling amazing at work. We don’t have periods that interrupt our lives, and our hormones are balanced. It’s going to change a lot of things,” she says.

Learn more at myhappyflo.co.