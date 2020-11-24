Nebraska Man Charged With Hate Crime for Threatening Woman With Chainsaw ‘Because She Was Black’

Daniel Stueck, Photo : Lincoln Police Department

A white man was arrested in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday because he apparently thought “racists are dangerous” was too much of an understatement and decided to show that “untethered from reality” is a more accurate descriptor—at least for him. The man is accused of waving a chainsaw at a Black woman and using racial slurs to scare her off of his property—which it turns out wasn’t his property at all.

Lincoln police were called to the 1700 block of North 68 Street around 2 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers met with a 25-year-old Black woman and several witnesses. The victim stated that she arrived at her apartment building and was met by a white man, 41-year-old Daniel Stueck. She said he started a chainsaw, revved the engine, and said, “Get off my property, [N-word]!” as he walked down the stairs toward her, while swinging the chain saw up and down in a cutting motion. She said she ran away screaming and he shouted, “Yeah, you better run,” followed by more racial slurs. Officers contacted Stueck, who told police that Black people have been stealing from him, and that the victim “was guilty because she was Black.”

According to Newsweek, the Black woman has been identified as Norma Nimox.

“I see a man with a chainsaw in his hand he rips open the door,” Nimox told reporters. “I’m standing in the middle part of the stairs and he’s sitting at the top of the stairs. Excuse my language because it’s about to get vulgar, he says ‘sup nigger.’”

“He started up his chainsaw and he says ‘get off my property nigger’” she continued, Newsweek reports. “So he started chasing me down the stairs with the chainsaw all the way until we got to the end of the property then he stopped.”

Police confirmed that bootleg Leatherface does not own the apartment complex he reportedly referred to as “my property.”

According to ABC 7, Stueck is charged with making terrorist threats with a hate crime enhancement.