Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
News

Nebraska ACLU Files Lawsuit Alleging Omaha Police Used Excessive Force During Protests

joejurado
Joe Jurado
Filed to:Omaha Police Department
Omaha Police DepartmentOmahapolice use of forcepolice accountabilityACLUACLU of Nebraskaamerican civil liberties unionLawsuitfederal lawsuitprotestProtestsprotests against police brutalityprotesting racial injusticeOmaha protestJames ScurlockOmaha police
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Nebraska ACLU Files Lawsuit Alleging Omaha Police Used Excessive Force During Protests
Photo: Jaromir Chalabala (Shutterstock)

A recently filed lawsuit accuses the Omaha, Neb. police force of using excessive force during the prolonged protests against police brutality and systemic racism this summer.

Advertisement

ABC News reports that the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska filed a federal lawsuit questioning the tactics Omaha police used in response to the protests in May, June, and July. The lawsuit draws attention to the frequent use of pepper balls as well as the mass arrests of protesters.

“The answer to protests against police brutality shouldn’t be more brutality,” Danielle Conrad, executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska, said. “Omaha Police have put Black Omahans and all Omahans calling for justice in the unacceptable position of deciding between their constitutional rights and their own health and safety.”

Advertisement

Paul Kratz, Omaha city attorney, feels that the actions taken by Omaha police were justified. “Omaha has always been supportive of free speech and public demonstrations and will continue to do so,” Kratz said. “The police make every effort to cooperate and protect demonstrators as long as they obey the law and police commands.”

Kratz is among city officials defending the mass arrests, feeling that protests would have potentially turned violent and in some cases did. On May 30, 22-year-old James Scurlock, a Black man, was shot and killed during a confrontation with a white bar owner in Omaha during a protest. The ACLU argues that the violent incidents are outliers and the majority of protests were held peacefully.

G/O Media may get a commission
Charcoal Jacquard Raglan Henley
Charcoal Jacquard Raglan Henley
Use the promo code LSNT

In late July, 120 people were arrested during a peaceful protest against police violence. The lawsuit references that protest as it was entirely peaceful until Omaha police began to arrest protesters and fire pepper balls to disperse the crowds. Those who were arrested were placed in a jail that was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and the lawsuit alleges some of those jailed heard officers say the arrests were a way to discourage further protests.

Omaha police have frequently used pepper balls to disperse crowds during protests. According to the Omaha World-Herald, they used pepper ball guns 157 during the first half of 2020, more than the last seven years combined. “It’s not appropriate to meet peaceful protesters with a militarized response,” Conrad said.

Advertisement

The ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of eight protesters, bystanders and a journalist in attendance at the July protest. The organization wants the ordinances that allow Omaha police to arrest protesters to be thrown out as they believe they’re too broad and infringe on free speech.

Joe Jurado

Jr Staff Writer @TheRoot. Watcher of wrestling, player of video games. Mr. Steal Your Disney+ Password.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

The Safe Negro Guide to Lovecraft Country: 'I Am.'

We Need to Talk About the White-on-White Virus In the Republican Community

What to Do When Your Country Turns Into a Dumpster Fire

University of New Hampshire Professor Accused of Posing as a 'Woman of Color' While Being Very White and Very Racist

DISCUSSION