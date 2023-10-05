NBA Star Damian Lillard Allegedly Filed For Divorce. Here's What We Know

Yet another beloved couple appears to be heading for ddivorce—a nd this one feels like it came out of nowhere. (Then again, it’s not like we’re inside of their marriage. )

Multiple news sources are now reporting that NBA star Damian Lillard filed for divorce from his wife, Kay’La Hanson, the owner of Dipped Nails, a salon outside of Portland. The reported filing comes less than a week after Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks from the Portland Trailblazers in a blockbuster deal.

The Willamette Week is reporting that Lillard, 33, filed in Clackamas County Circuit Court, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The filing comes less than a week after Lillard was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The pair met at Weber State University in Utah and were married after spending 10 years together in September of 2021 in Montecito, California. They have three young children together.

The divorce proceedings come as somewhat of a surprise since Lillard has been known to share touching anecdotes about his wife publicly. “The moment she started walking down the aisle towards me I felt even more overcome with love,” Lillard told Ebony magazine about Hanson after his wedding.

Willamette Week obtained a statement from Lillard’s attorney, Shawn Menashe, who urged that the public give the couple privacy during this “sensitive time.” “Damian and his family ask that their privacy be respected during this sensitive time and presently have no further comment,” wrote Menashe.