Naomi Campbell is In the Epstein Files Hundreds of Times — Here’s Her Response to That

Yet another celebrity is speaking out in relation to their name being mentioned in the Epstein files, this time it’s none other than supermodel Naomi Campbell. However, she’s pushing back against nature of their friendship and providing some much needed context.

If you missed it, new files analyzed by the New York Times recently revealed that Campbell’s name was mentioned in nearly 300 documents, though some of them were duplicates. In some of the paperwork, the supermodel’s name came up in relation to an apparent “List of People Who Need JE’s Address!” that was put together after disgraced and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein went to jail in 2008.

That list detailed instructions on “how to mail letters, postcards and books to the Florida jail” where he was serving out his sentence.

However, according to Campbell’s attorney Martin Singer, she had “no idea who created this list or why her name appears on this document. She never asked anyone for Epstein’s address to communicate with him in jail in Florida.”

Campbell was also mentioned as it relates to various correspondence that Epstein had with young girls he was soliciting, making promises to get them jobs at Victoria’s Secret, the fashion industry in general and touting his friendship with the supermodel—who’d walked in their fashion shows previously—as leverage. Singer also pushed back on that, explaining that if Epstein used Campbell’s name as a bargaining tool, he did so “entirely without her knowledge or authorization,” especially given the fact that she never had a contract with Victoria’s Secret to begin with.

Other mentions in the documents of Campbell and Epstein recount moments where she was allegedly at his New York mansion for a dinner party; she made a brief appearance on his island; had a business meeting at his house with a mutual connect; invited him to a career celebratory party in Paris; and detailed a few times where she was on his private plane.

Singer corroborated the fact that Campbell did visit Epstein’s home office for “3 or 4 business meetings,” but expressed that she was “never at his house for any social event or gathering”—the latter argument being in stark contrast to the aforementioned New York dinner party. What’s more is that Campbell’s lawyer maintained that she was “living in Moscow from 2008 to 2013” and said that she “had no idea that Epstein was a registered sex offender.” However, per these new files and documentation, there’s email correspondence between Campbell and Epstein that date back to 2010 and others from 2015-2016—all of which beg the question of how this major, heinous detail of his life was bypassed and never a cause of concern for Campbell.

But, as you might expect, Campbell’s lawyer is keeping his client’s name clear and asserting that if she had been privy to any wrongdoing with any young woman, she would’ve stepped in to help.

“Prior to Epstein’s 2019 arrest in New York, my client knew nothing about his appalling criminal conduct,” Singer said in a statement. “If my client had ever encountered any young woman whom she thought was being victimized by Epstein, she would have personally taken immediate action to help her.”

Campbell is the second Black woman this week alone to provide some context about her name being in the Epstein files as “The View” cohost Whoopi Goldberg recently did the same earlier in the week.