Who NYT Says Is Facing the Biggest Fallout From The Epstein Files

We recently told you what the New York Times is finding in the Epstein Files, and now the news source known for its top-tier investigative journalism is dropping names of those caught up in the fallout. They’re tracking and documenting the names of those who’ve stepped down, drawn an investigation and faced other repercussions. Now we’re sharing the names of those who stand to endure the most damning fallout from the files.

Former Prince Andrew

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his royal and military titles in 2022, was arrested on Feb. 19. The New York Times reported that Prince Andrew was arrested for allegedly using his position as a British trade envoy to share confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein. The Times added that the former price was “kicked out of his royal residence” in 2025 following revelations about his ties to Epstein and alleged sexual abuse of a trafficked young woman.

Leslie Wexner

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 07: Les Wexner speaks onstage at the 2016 Fragrance Foundation Awards presented by Hearst Magazines – Show on June 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation)

As former Victoria’s Secret model Tyra Banks faces scrutiny fresh off a new “ANTM” Netflix documentary, retail billionaire Wexner, the former chief executive of Victoria’s Secret, gave a six-hour, closed-door deposition Wednesday (Feb. 18) in his hometown of New Albany, Ohio. Before the House Oversight Committee, Wexner acknowledged hiring Epstein to manage his finances and granting him power of attorney.

He called Epstein “a con man” and said, “I have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide,” according to the Times. Wexner claimed he had no personal relationship with Epstein, cut him off in 2007 after discovering stolen funds, and said he never witnessed or knew of Epstein’s criminal activity.

Larry Summers

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO – JULY 09: Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 9, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every year, some of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful figures from the media, finance, technology, and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive week-long conference hosted by boutique investment bank Allen & Co. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Summers, the 27th president of Harvard University — serving from 2001 to 2006 — is on leave from his position as Harvard’s Charles W. Eliot University Professor, which is the University’s most distinguished faculty position. According to the Times, Summers stepped back from his public roles in November 2025 after emails revealed that he corresponded with Epstein for years after Epstein was charged with sex trafficking. The outlet reported that Harvard is investigating the relationship between Summers and Epstein, and that Summers, who is also a Former U.S. Treasury Secretary, is no longer a New York Times contributing writer.

Elisa New

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO – JULY 06: (L-R) Reid Hoffman, co-founder and executive chairman of LinkedIn; former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers; and his wife Elisa New walk together during the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 06, 2022 in Sun Valley, Idaho. The world’s most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, and technology will converge at the Sun Valley Resort this week for the exclusive conference. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

While they don’t share a surname, New is the wife of Summers, and in December 2025, she lost her job at Arizona State University. New also lost her PBS show, “Poetry in America,” after news surfaced that Epstein not only funded the program but also helped develop it.

R. Alexander Acosta

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 10: U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta speaks during a press conference July 10, 2019 at the Labor Department in Washington, DC. Secretary Acosta discussed his role in the sexual abuse case of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Acosta stepped down as labor secretary in 2019 after backlash over the 2008 plea deal he approved for Epstein, who served 13 of 18 months for sex crime charges, based on the Times’ report.

Thomas J. Pritzker

BEIJING, CHINA – MAY 25: (CHINA OUT) Thomas J. Pritzker, Chairman of The Hyatt Foundation, looks on during 2012 Pritzker Architecture Prize Ceremony media reception at Park Hyatt Hotel on May 25, 2012 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

What would make a billionaire heir to 1,540 hotels and all-inclusive resorts on six continents resign from his position? For Pritzker, who resigned from his role as executive chairman of the Hyatt Hotels Corporation on Feb. 16, it appears to be his connection to Epstein. According to the Times, documents show that Pritzker maintained regular communication with Epstein after his 2008 sex crime plea deal.

Casey Wasserman

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 03: Chairman of LA28 Casey Wasserman speaks during the IOC Session at the Main Media Centre MPC at Allianz MiCo on February 03, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

As Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Olympics, the chairman of the Los Angeles Olympic Committee, Casey Wasserman, announced on Feb. 13 that he was selling his talent agency. The Times reported that the move came after dozens of musicians and performers left his agency following the public release of flirtatious emails he sent Ghislaine Maxwell years earlier.

Leon Black

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 19: Leon Black speaks onstage at The Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit Presented By CHANEL: A Tribute To Martin Scorsese on November 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art)

In early 2021, Leon Black stepped down as chairman of New York’s Museum of Modern Art and from all leadership roles at Apollo Global Management, the private equity firm he co-founded, amid scrutiny over his close business and social ties to Epstein, including $170 million paid for tax and estate advice, according to the Times.

James E. Staley

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 2: Jes Staley, former chief executive officer of Barclays Plc, arrives to attend closing submissions at the High Court Rolls Building on April 2, 2025 in London, England. A verdict is expected after a challenge by former Barclays CEO Jes Staley to a 2023 decision by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to ban him from senior roles in the financial sector, after it decided he lied about ties to the sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

James E. Staley stepped down as CEO of Barclays, one of the world’s largest banks, in 2021 after The New York Times reported allegations about his ties to Epstein, including visits during Epstein’s 13-month sentence following his 2008 plea deal, the Times reported.