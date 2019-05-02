Photo: Alex Edelman (Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is tired of Trump and his cronies’ bullshit. On Thursday, Pelosi, the top cop of the house speakers, didn’t mince her words and wants everyone to know that Attorney General William Barr—who drives a car with his goddamn feet—lied to Congress about special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and how he characterized the findings.

“What is deadly serious about it is the attorney general of the United States of America is not telling the truth to the Congress of the United States. That’s a crime,” the California Democrat told reporters, CNBC reports.

Pressed again about the accusation, Pelosi said, “He lied to Congress. If anybody else did that, it would be considered a crime. Nobody is above the law.”

It seems that “lie” Pelosi is referring to happened during the April 9 hearing where Rep. Charlie Crist, (D-Fla.) said, “Reports have emerged recently, general, that members of the special counsel’s team are frustrated at some level with the limited information included in your March 24th letter ... Do you know what they are referencing with that?”

Barr: “No, I don’t. I think, I think, I suspect that they probably wanted more put out, but in my view I was not interested in putting out summaries.”

We now know that Barr did know that Mueller had an issue with his letter (which was a summary but Barr refuses to call it that) because Mueller wrote him telling him so and the two even had a phone call about it.

No one knows what happens now but a Justice Department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request to comment on Pelosi’s remarks.

Also there has been no word on whether or not Barr is willing to wager possible jail time on a no-holds-barred fight between Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Pelosi. Pelosi has offered to have her right hand tied behind her back and Graham has allegedly refused. Allegedly.