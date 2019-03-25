After noticing people of color were usually the minority in yoga classes, four black female yoga teachers created Black to Yoga. Kirsten Rogers, Maureen Miller, Shakira Scott, and Zenovia Forbes came together to make classes more accessible and affordable to the black community in the Bay Area.

“Going into certain spaces, they can kind of make you feel othered, like you’re something or somebody different than what they all are. So it’s nice to not feel that,” said Asonte Nichols, a regular attendee.

In the video above, two of the founders discuss the Black to Yoga project as well as allowed us to witness a children’s class and their monthly free class in Oakland’s Lake Merritt Park.