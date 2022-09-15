If former President Trump was looking for a quick way to get out of his ongoing fraud case in the state of New York, that ain’t happening . The New York Daily News reports that N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James has rejected the former President’s settlement offer. A New York Times report has stated that James might be looking to proceed with a civil lawsuit against Trump and one of his adult children, according to three sources. Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump have all been brought in for questioning previously. It could be possible that a deal could still be reached between the parties. However, nothing seems to be on the horizon.

Since 2019, James’s investigation has centered on whether or not Trump falsely inflated the value of his golf courses, resorts, and office buildings to secure loans and other financial goodies. James alleges that official documents were used to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in bank loans and tax breaks over the past decade.

Trump, not surprisingly, has tried to sue to block the investigation. He has even gone so far as to call the Attorney General “racist” and a “failed g ubernatorial candidate.” In August, when James’s office was finally able to get Trump to appear and answer questions under oath, the former President invoked his Fifth Amendment right an eye-raising total of 440 times.