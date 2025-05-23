Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison?
Mystery White Billionaire Tells Trump There's no 'White Genocide' in South Africa, Trump Plans Revenge Against A-List Celebs, Feds After Chicago's Black Mayor For Hiring Practices, Hopeful News For Federal Workers After Trump's Layoff Tirade and Other Political News

Politics

A collection of our best posts of the week in politics.

A collection of our best posts of the week in politics.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images), Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Kayla Bartkowski (Getty Images), Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)
The Story Behind the Mystery White Billionaire Who Told Trump There's No 'White Genocide' in South Africa

The Story Behind the Mystery White Billionaire Who Told Trump There’s No ‘White Genocide’ in South Africa

Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

A meeting in the Oval Office turned sour after President Donald Trump ambushed South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa with claims of a “white genocide.” But one white man standing in the back of the room stood up to Trump, and though the world might not recognize him, he continues to play a vital role in mending the countries’ shaky relationship. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Trump Tried to Recreate that Zelenskyy, White House Moment...but South Africa's President Wasn't Having it

Trump Tried to Recreate that Zelenskyy, White House Moment...but South Africa’s President Wasn’t Having it

Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa came to Washington, D.C. hoping to ease growing tensions between his country and the U.S. Instead, he was ambushed by President Donald Trump, leaving the fate of the relationship between the nations up in the air. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Black Folks Respond to Trump's Plan to Take Revenge Against Certain A-List Celebs

Black Folks Respond to Trump’s Plan to Take Revenge Against Certain A-List Celebs

Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Months have passed since Beyoncé and other celebrities endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris for president. But now, in a late night, President Donald Trump revealed major plans for revenge aimed at some major celebrities. And as expected, many people— especially Black folks— are giving side eyes. - Phenix S Halley Read More

How This 70-Year-Old Civil Rights Incident Is A Cautionary Tale For Trump Ignoring Court Rulings in 2025

How This 70-Year-Old Civil Rights Incident Is A Cautionary Tale For Trump Ignoring Court Rulings in 2025

Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

History always repeats itself, but what happens if you never learn your lesson the first time? As President Donald Trump continues his deportation mandate, many are concerned his disregard for court orders will have grave consequences. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Chicago's Black Mayor's Comments on Hiring Black Officials Struck a Nerve— Now, the Feds Are Involved

Chicago’s Black Mayor’s Comments on Hiring Black Officials Struck a Nerve— Now, the Feds Are Involved

Photo: Kayla Bartkowski (Getty Images)

The city of Chicago has found itself in the middle of a political scandal after the Department of Justice announced a new investigation into the city’s mayor. Brandon Johnson has served as Chicago’s mayor for almost two years, and now, his job is in jeopardy after one interview caught the attention of the federal government. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Finally, Some Hopeful News For Federal Workers During Trump's Layoff Tirade

Finally, Some Hopeful News For Federal Workers During Trump’s Layoff Tirade

Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

As of March, over 58,000 federal employees were laid off due to President Donald Trump’s war on government agencies. Even more folks were bracing themselves to be kicked out of the job. However, a federal judge has come down with a ruling to get in front of it. - Kalyn Womack Read More

