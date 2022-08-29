Rapper Latto is continuing to speak up and speak out against the overturning of Roe v. Wade in a new PSA in tandem with Planned Parenthood. In it, the 777 artist expressed her grievances with the government’s decision and urged her fans, as well as those who feel the same, to take action to expand access.

“We have to decide whether and when we want to be a parent,” she explained in part in the PSA provided to The Root. “But they wanna force us to give birth.”

Latto Joins Planned Parenthood to Stand Up for Abortion Rights | Planned Parenthood Video

She further expounded in an additional statement:

“We already know who’s going to be hurt the most by these ridiculous abortion bans: Black women, Brown women, the LGBTQ+ community, and communities with low incomes. Because of this country’s history of racism and discrimination, these folks already have a hard time getting the health care they need. We all deserve to be safe and it’s every person’s right to make decisions about their own bodies. As an artist, I want to use my platform to let these politicians know: ‘My body is for no one to control, but me.’”

Added Caren Spruch, National Director of Arts & Entertainment Engagement at Planned Parenthood Federation of America, “We’ve been privileged to have the support of many wonderful musical artists who are speaking out about the attacks on abortion. When a prominent artist like Latto uses their platform to amplify the need for reproductive rights for all, it’s a very powerful moment. Latto’s voice will do so much to inspire others to use their voices, too, and we are thrilled that she is speaking her truth. In this time of widespread loss of abortion access, the time for us all to speak up is now.”

Prior to joining forces with Planned Parenthood, Latto released the track “Pussy” in direct response to the overturning, calling out the hypocrisy and misogyny of men. And while a portion of the proceeds from the song is set to go to the organization, folks online still tried to come for her and said that she was trying to capitalize off of a serious moment. This prompted Latto to clap back on Twitter and clarify exactly why she was using her platform to address the topic:

“Y’all complain about female rap lacking substance but then say I’m ‘capitalizing’ when I speak on shit. Help me understand???,” she wrote at the time.

She later said in another tweet: “I actually am donating proceeds.. Yall be the same ones saying ‘why u gotta post everything’ If I do & assume I’m not doing it if I don’t post it lol however I AM using my power (platform) to make a change regardless shut yo fake woke ass up what are YOU doing???[sic]”



With her donations, she’s following in the footsteps of her soon-to-be-tour mate Lizzo, who also pledged $1 million to both Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF) from the profits of her upcoming Special Tour.