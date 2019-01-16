On Wednesday morning, protesters rallied outside of RCA studios in New York City with one message: Mute R. Kelly.

“Rally to Protect Black Girls” was led by Color of Change, Girls for Gender Equity, the New York City chapter of the National Organization for Women, Black Women’s Blueprint, A Long Walk Home, CREDO Mobile and women’s organization UltraViolet.

“Every institution that should have protected black women and girls failed. But today, we’re talking about RCA,” said writer and cultural critic, Jamilah Lemieux. Along with protesters, Lemieux demands that RCA drop R. Kelly its record label. Immediately.

See the entire video above.