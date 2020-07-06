Multiple White Men Arrested After Yelling Racial Slurs and Doing Nazi Salute Towards Black Family

Screenshot : Lincoln City Police Department

White people are simply losing their goddamn minds. If it’s not white women suffering from The Karening , it’s white men finding new and often horrific ways to terrorize Black people. In Oregon, a Black family was trying to enjoy a day at the beach when a group of white men began yelling racial slurs and doing the Nazi salute.

Advertisement

CBS News reports that the men were charged with riot, disorderly conduct, interfering with police and possession of illegal fireworks. On July 4, police arrived at the beachfront area of the Inn at Spanish Head after getting a call about a disturbance. A group of about 10 men began to surround the officers and taunt them. The police learned that the men had been harassing the family as they returned to the hotel. The officers eventually formed a barrier around the men so that the family could return to their room.



Members of the group then began to light off illegally purchased fireworks, while police were present, because whiteness is a hell of a drug. After more officers arrived, they “moved in on the confrontational and highly intoxicated group and began placing them under arrest,” police said.



Advertisement

The men were identified as Gennadiy Kachankov, Antoliy Kachankov, Andrey Zaytsev, Oleg Saranchuk, Ruslan Tkachenko and Yuriy Kachankov. There was a seventh man arrested but he refused to provide his identity. According to KOIN, Gennadiy Kachankov was arrested in May of last year for allegedly stabbing a man. All seven men were cited and then released.



Sadly, this is only the latest incident of this nature to occur. Last week, a white woman was seen on camera pointing a gun at a Black woman and her daughter after a minor confrontation. In late June, two white men were arrested for chasing down three Black kids and yelling racial slurs.

White people continue to prove on a daily basis that the very existence of Black people is troubling for them.