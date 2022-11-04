What the hell am I supposed to do with my Saturday mornings now!? With Variety reporting that MSNBC has suddenly moved on from Tiffany Cross, Black viewers who like to see their perspective reflected in the news are asking themselves that same question.



According to the entertainment outlet’s sources, production staff on The Cross Connection were told about the change on Friday morning. One of these sources also claimed “MSNBC decided not to renew Cross’ contract after two years…and severed ties with her immediately.” Until a permanent replacement is announced, Cross’ Saturday morning 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET time slot will be occupied by a rotating roster of hosts.

I cannot overstate how disappointing this news is, as Tiffany Cross was one of the few regular hosts on the major cable news networks who consistently centered the news on Black people. Recently, she’s been covering the upcoming midterm elections and focusing on voter suppression, the importance of the Black vote and how democrats can do a better job of speaking to Black voters. She’s also known for her hot takes on MAGA republicans, FOX News personalities, celebrity shenanigans and spotlighting Black entertainment.

The Say It Louder! Black Voters, White Narratives author, created a weekly space where Black viewers knew their perspectives and experiences would be respected and recognized. Thanks to Tiffany’s authentic, vibrant, no-nonsense personality, The Cross Connection was routinely among the top trending topics on social media on Saturdays, with clips of her amazing takedowns frequently going viral.

Though MSNBC executive did not comment on Cross’ exit, Variety’s sources have “the network growing concerned about the anchor’s willingness to address statements made by cable-news hosts on other networks and indulging in commentary executives felt did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News.”

I’m sorry, is that executive speak for “Oh my God, she’s way too Black!?” Was she supposed to ignore the blatant white supremacy of other networks’ hosts? Are they upset that she spoke to us like an old friend and not a stuffy news anchor? Whatever reasons the network has for facilitating Cross’ departure in this manner, Black Twitter is letting Tiffany know that they have her back.

Noted journalist and author Jemele Hill had some thoughts about the situation, tweeting, “I’m outraged by the news that @MSNBC is ending @TiffanyDCross’ brilliant show #CrossConnection. It’s the highest-rated weekend show. Tiffany’s departure looks even funnier in the light because it comes after she rightly criticized white supremacist poster boy Tucker Carlson.”

One fan showed their support for Cross, noting that she was a major draw to the network, writing, “I mostly watched @MSNBC for @TiffanyDCross these days… damn, what is happening over there? This timing is absolutely questionable and many of us are gonna need answers. #BlackGirlMagic”

Another message let the cable news channel know in very specific terms how badly they messed up, tweeting, “So weird that @MSNBC sees value in Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell but not @TiffanyDCross. They clearly have no idea how much we ❤️ her and even do Instagram after shows with her and Jason. Ya fucked up, MSNBC.”

Activist and author Alicia Garza wrote, “Maaan this is why we can’t have nice things. Four days before an election where EVERYTHING is at stake and we lose @TiffanyDCross — one of the few Black women on @MSNBC who of course was making sense at a time when shit is senseless and scary at that?!”

Frequent MSNBC contributor Kurt Bardella reminded everyone where they can follow Cross’ honest opinions, posting, “If you aren’t already, please follow @TiffanyDCross on Instagram and keep watching her amazing, insightful, and REAL weekend conversation with folks like @DrJasonJohnson @rolandsmartin etc.”

For a sudden change like this to happen right before the midterm elections, there’s obviously more to the story. I hope Tiffany gets to tell her side before negative rumors are taken as gospel.