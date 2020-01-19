Move Like Obama: Forever First Lady Shares 2020 Workout Playlist with Bangers by Beyoncé, Cardi B, Kirk Franklin, and Ed Sheeran

First Lady Michelle Obama launches a challenge on the White House South Lawn to help break the Guinness World Records title for the most people doing jumping jacks in a 24-hour period during a “Let’s Move!” event in Washington, D.C., Oct. 11, 2011. Photo : Jim Watson ( Getty Images )

For those who wonder how Michelle Obama stays in shape, the Forever First Lady has a workout playlist that features some of the biggest songs by some of the biggest music acts on it.

On Sunday, Mrs. O—who just turned 56 on Friday and looks better than ever—shared her favorite songs to exercise to.

Beyoncé, Cardi B, Meek Mill, Lizzo, 2 Chainz, Kirk Franklin, Eve, Chance the Rapper and Ed Sheeran made the eclectic list of 36 tracks, which also had a Cool Down section.

“It’s about that time when New Year’s resolutions get a bit harder to stick to,” Obama tweeted with her list. “To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What’s on your playlist?”

Queen Bey was spread like butter on the playlist, appearing a few times with tracks such as her daring cover of Maze featuring Frankie Beverly’s cookout classic “Before I Let Go” and her 2018 hit duet “Apes—t,” with husband, Jay-Z.

And what would a workout playlist be without the up-tempo Destiny’s Child banger, “Lose My Breath” from 2004?

Other standouts on Mrs. Obama’s list include Lizzo’s “Soulmate,” Harris’ “Slide,” Eve’s “Tambourine” and the late Nipsey Hussle’s “Hussle & Motivate.”

Cardi B appeared a few times, too: on the Bernie Sanders-supporting rapper’s anti-media track “Press;” Ed Sheeran’s “South of the Border” featuring Camila Cabello, and her “Finesse” remix with Bruno Mars.

The list also includes tracks from late Go-Go music icon Chuck Brown, Alicia Keys and Miguel’s new ballad “Show Me Love” and Franklin’s inspirational “A God Like You.”

Nearly 12 hours after Obama shared it, the 2020 Workout Playlist had more than 10,000 retweets and more than 86,000 likes among her 14.2 million Twitter followers.

