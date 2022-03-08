Have you dreamt of exploring the lush rainforests of Costa Rica or experiencing a thrilling safari adventure in The Serengeti but keep ending up at The Grand Canyon instead? Well, you’re probably not alone. A study from the Pew Research Center revealed that B lack Americans (49 %) are much less likely to have ever traveled abroad than white Americans (75%). Additionally, 30 percent of White adults have been to five or more countries compared with 13 percent of B lack adults. A group of engineers from Morehouse College and Missouri University of Science & Technology believes that melanated folks should be taking more trips outside of the United States and has created a way to help them cross a few more exotic destinations off of their bucket lists .

The globetrotting friends had been traveling internationally for years. But although they were enjoying their time exploring the world, they were disappointed to see that they weren’t running into too many other people of color on their excursions. Traveling outside of the United States, the friends saw so much that changed their perspective on the world, and they wanted other people of color to benefit from seeing life from different corners of the globe. So they decided to create a platform that allowed them to create unique international travel experiences designed with people of color in mind, and URBN TRVL was born.

Whether your idea of a great vacation is relaxing on the beach or zip-lining through a rainforest, URBN TRVL has something for everyone. Travelers can choose from a variety of excursions that allow travelers to immerse themselves in the culture and gain an appreciation for something new. One of their upcoming trips, “ThanksLiving in Kenya,” lets travelers experience wildlife safaris, hot air balloon rides and gorgeous views of the Indian Ocean from the East African country. With “Parlay in Panama,” travelers will sunbathe by day and party by night in colorful Panama City.

“We cater to all wanderers with one goal in mind; quality and inclusive experience,” the group says on their website. Spending just a few minutes on their Instagram feed will give you serious FOMO when you see all of the beautiful melanated people enjoying themselves against gorgeous exotic backdrops.

URBN TRVL customers love that their trips allow them to experience new places while making new friends in the process. Satisfied customer Aja Reeves said of her 2017 trip, “I had no idea what to expect this past May when I visited Cuba with URBN TRVL. It turned out to be one of the most fascinating and most humbling experiences of my life. I had the pleasure of experiencing this amazing country with an amazing group of people from all over the US. Although it was my first time traveling with the URBN TRVL crew, it felt as though we’d known each other for years. Our hosts were so welcoming and very knowledgeable.”

Andrew Adams, one of URBN TRVL’s founding members, says that since landing a job that required him to travel internationally, he hasn’t looked back. He says his goal is to see as many places and experience as many cultures as possible while inspiring others to see the world as well. “There is no limit,” he says.