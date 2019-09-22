Photo: Kevin C. Cox (Getty Images)

It’s official.



The Vinsanity continues…for at least for one more year.

Vince Carter has re-signed with the Atlanta Hawks—and with the new agreement, the 42-year-old guard/forward will become the first player in NBA history to play for 22 seasons.

Advertisement

He may walk away without any championship rings but he’ll still be a history maker.

Per team policy, terms of the agreement with were not disclosed but it was reportedly on the table for a couple of months now.

In 21 seasons, the 6’6” baller was the overall pick in the 1998 draft and has been spread like butter—playing on teams such as the New Jersey Nets (before Brooklyn), Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Sacramento Kings.

In the new year, Carter would be the very first player to have been on the court — playing — within four decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s).



Advertisement

Early in his career, he became a star as Rookie of the Year with the Toronto Raptors.



A native of Daytona Beach, Fla., the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill alum took home an Olympic gold medal in 2000 as part of the U.S. Men’s Basketball team in Sydney, Australia.

Advertisement

Long considered one of the good guys, the high-flying Omega Psi Phi brother is recognized as the league’s ideal teammate, who exemplifies selfless play and commitment and dedication to the team,

Fox Sports ranks Carter as one of NBA’s greatest dunkers of all time, coming in only second to 1980s’ great Dominique Wilkins.



Advertisement

Photo: ALAN MOTHNER (AP)

The eight-time All-Star has averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals over 30.7 minutes over his entire career.