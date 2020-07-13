More Than 100 Family Members of Victims of Police Violence Gathered for the National Mother’s March in St. Paul, Minn.

Protesters gathered for the National Mother’s March and Weekend Against Police Violence on Sunday, July 12.

More than a thousand people participated in the National Mother’s March and Weekend Against Police Violence by marching to the Minnesota State Capitol on Sunday. Those demonstrators included the family members of more than 100 victims of police violence who had come from all over the country to join the protest in St. Paul.

CBS Minnesota reports that a number of family members of citizens who lost their lives at the hands of police officers spoke at the event. Those speakers included Ashley Quinones whose husband, 30-year-old Brian Quinones, was fatally shot by police officers last September when he exited his car holding a knife after leading police in a chase which he live-streamed from inside his car.

“It’s the crappiest club that you could ever be a part of, but it’s the most needed club to be a part of,” Ashley said during the march. “We are tired of not getting the justice our families deserve.”

Some of the protesters were calling for their loved ones’ cases to be reopened after the cops who killed them weren’t charged.

“Unfortunately, these are not isolated incidents. It’s systemically happening and it needs to stop,” Tawanda Jones, who came from Baltimore to speak on behalf of her brother Tyrone West, said. “I could go on all day and wouldn’t have enough breath in my body to call out every victim’s name.”

An autopsy on West concluded that he died of “cardiac arrhythmia due to cardiac conduction system abnormality, complicated by dehydration” after a fight with police officers in 2013.

“Ten officers on one unarmed man equals murder, and that’s what they did,” Jones said at the time. Of course, prosecutors didn’t see it that way and declined to file charges.

According to CBS, former NBA player Royce White attended the march with members of the non-profit organization 10K Foundation which has organized several marches in Minnesota since the death of George Floyd.

“To be able to meet these people [who lost loved ones to police violence] in person in one place and share that energy and spirit of loss, but also strength, is invaluable to me,” White said.

City Pages reports one of the first speakers at the event was Lisa Simpson whose 18-year-old son, Richard Risher, was killed by Los Angeles police officers in 2016. Risher ran from officers who had approached a group of people hanging outside a Watts public housing building. Officers reportedly chased Risher on foot and fired over 60 rounds at him and hit him twice killing him at the scene.

Simpson also introduced other family members who came to speak...and there were many.

From City Pages: