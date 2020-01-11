More Damage to Puerto Rico as Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Island Saturday Morning

A car is crushed under a home that collapsed after the previous day’s magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. More than 250,000 Puerto Ricans remained without water on Wednesday and another half a million without power, which also affected telecommunications. Photo : Carlos Giusti ( AP )

America’s “Island of Enchantment” was rocked by another earthquake – following Tuesday’s devastating magnitude 6.4 earthquake.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 8:54 a.m. quake hit 8 miles southeast of Indios, Guayanilla in the Caribbean sea Saturday morning.

Initially calculated at magnitude 6.0, the 5.9 shake caused further damage along the island’s southern coast, where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

The Associated Press reports that Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority said outages were reported across much of southern Puerto Rico and crews were assessing possible damage at power plants.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Tuesday’s shake struck before dawn on Tuesday, knocking out power across the island and leaving many without water.

The strongest to hit the island in a century, the quake is responsible for killing one person and injuring nine others.

A 5.2 magnitude aftershock was reported on Friday afternoon.