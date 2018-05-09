Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack (Getty Images), Bryan Bedder (Getty Images for Town & Country)

When Town & Country magazine sent out invitations to its 2018 Philanthropy Summit, the guest list included people such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, model Karlie Kloss, Gayle King, actor Bradley Cooper and Monica Lewinsky.

Lewinsky gladly accepted the invitation and sent in her RSVP. On Wednesday, she tweeted that her invitation had been rescinded because former President Bill Clinton—who was also invited—had sent in an RSVP, too.

“dear world,” Lewinsky wrote on her official Twitter account. “please don’t invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and —then after i’ve accepted— uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited. it’s 2018. emily post would def not approve. Me”

HuffPost was able to confirm that Lewinsky had, in fact, been uninvited from the event.

Lewinsky rose to fame for having an affair with Clinton while he was president and she was a White House intern. With the rise of the #MeToo movement, Lewinsky’s name has come up again as people acknowledge the poor way she was treated by the press and politicians during the scandal, which led to impeachment hearings for Clinton.

Over the years, many excuses have been made for his behavior, and he is even seen by some as having been redeemed, while Lewinsky continues to be demonized for her part in the affair.

Angel Ureña‏, press secretary for Clinton, said via Twitter that Clinton had no knowledge that Lewinsky had been excluded from the event because of his presence.

“President Clinton was invited to address the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit,” Ureña wrote. “He gladly accepted. Neither he nor his staff knew anything about the invitation or it being rescinded.”

Town & Country’s decision did not go without rebuke.

Film producer Judd Apatow said on his own Twitter account: “This is what everyone is fighting against. @townandcountry should be ashamed of themselves. Do they let their heads of the magazine prey on their interns? Would they disinvite them after abusing their power to get what they wanted from them?”