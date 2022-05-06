Despite a solidified Republican movement seeking to undo fundamental rights concerning women’s reproductive autonomy, voting, and what schools can teach, some in the Democratic party are choosing to rally around another cause. According to NBC News, nineteen Moderate House Democrats have urged Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold a vote soon on bipartisan legislation that would increase funding for police departments across the country to battle crime rates.

Two vulnerable moderate Democrats — Problem Solvers Caucus Co-Chair Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Cindy Axne of Iowa — spearheaded the letter. Other representatives who signed the letter are Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Andy Kim of New Jersey, Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, Dean Phillips of Minnesota, and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan.

From NBC News:

“As national crime rates increase, including homicides, car jackings, and assaults, now is the time to support local law enforcement through passage of bipartisan, bicameral commonsense legislation,” the Democrats wrote Friday in a letter to Pelosi, D-Calif., that was first shared with NBC News.

Advertisement

The letter subscribes to the train of thought expressed by House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), who claimed the progressive movement of “defunding the police” cost Democrats seats in the 2020 election. Many have hinted that the phrasing drove moderate voters away; however, Presidental candidate Joe Biden never ran on that as a platform.

“Cutting to the bone only weakens any profession; it pushes good people out, diminishes overall quality, and fuels a race to the bottom. That’s especially true in law enforcement,” the lawmakers wrote. “To make our communities safer, build a future with less crime, and save lives, we should not defund — instead, we must invest to protect.”

I would have to ask–where is the cutting in budget rhetoric coming from? President Biden proposed more money for police in his 2023 budget. Some of the biggest cities in the country, like New York City and Washington D.C., have increased resources for their police forces.

The police have money at their disposal while people face massive inflation, unaffordable rents, and other socio-economic barriers. Perhaps addressing those measures, identifying that a radical Supreme Court are prepared to reduce rights with each ruling, and adding something popular like student loan forgiveness would help Democrats at the ballot box in November.