U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, who basically maligned and railroaded a sexual assault survivor for his own political purposes, among a million other dubious, morally-bankrupt and plain ole selfish/dangerous moves, got his good food thrown out the door—at a Cuban restaurant, of all places.

And I am living!!!

TMZ reports McConnell was dining with his wife, Secretary of Transportation Helen Cho at Havana Rumba in Louisville, Ky., when four men walked up on them.



The first one set it off with, “Why don’t you get out of here? Why don’t you leave the entire country?,” which is a good open.



Another one apparently went H.A.M. on the majority leader about how his policies, including destroying decent, affordable health care, are “killing people.”



But the best part, for me, is what happened before the cameras went on, as told to TMZ:



The woman who shot the video tells us, before she started recording, the main aggressor slammed his fists down on McConnell’s table, grabbed his doggie bag and threw the food out the door of the restaurant. The woman says the main gripe seemed to be the Senator’s stance on Social Security and health care. McConnell recently said entitlement programs are the main cause of massive debt. The woman says before she started shooting, the main aggressor was screaming that McConnell was killing people with his views.

Looks like folks are taking Auntie Maxine’s advice and letting these people know that what they are doing is NOT ok.



Havana Rumba released a statement, reports WLKY:

We deeply regret the incident that took place at our restaurant this weekend. We strongly believe everyone should feel welcome and safe in our restaurants. It was Friday night in the middle of the rush and our staff was caught off guard as the incident developed quickly. Once we were aware of the situation we acted quickly and efficiently to assure that everyone was safe. For 14 years, we have properly handled every situation that has arisen with no complaints of any kind. We will continue to do so, training our staff and management better. Havana Rumba has always been a welcoming place to all who want to enjoy delicious Cuban cuisine and we are committed to continue bringing that to our Louisville community.

The whole image of Mitch’s flying rice and beans makes me smile. It truly does. Every time something goes left today, I am going to think about the Human Turtle’s food going out the door just like they used to throw Jazzy Jeff out on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and all will be well.

And you know that man wanted his food for a midnight snack later! Ha!

