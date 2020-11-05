Mitch McConnell Referenced Martin Luther King Jr. in His Victory Speech. MLK's Family Graciously Invite Him to STFU

Photo : Jon Cherry ( Getty Images )

White conservatives love Martin Luther King Jr.

That’s not true; what they actually love is invoking his name either to shame Black people who don’t rise to what they consider respectable, or to claim their admiration of him as evidence that they aren’t racist. Either way, Black people are over it.

Kentucky senator and old-ass mutant ninja turtle Mitch McConnell defeated his Democratic opponent Amy McGrath and locked down his seventh term in the Senate. Because wypipo stay annoying, during his victory speech, McConnell gave a shout out to King and his “I Have a Dream” speech, a ka literally the only MLK speech that exists as far as white conservatives are concerned. King’s offspring were not pleased.

“When I witnessed Dr. Martin Luther King’s March on Washington speech as an intern back in 1963, I dreamed about doing big things to help my state and our country,” McConnell pandered said.

Kings’ daughter, Bernice King, was first in line to tell Yertle the McConnell to get the fuck out of Black people’s collective face with that bullshit.

“But my father’s dream was to create the #BelovedCommunity, in part by eradicating #racism, #militarism and #poverty,” King tweeted. “Certainly not by denying #healthcare to human beings or by separating Brown immigrant children from their parents.”

MLK’s son, Martin Luther King III, was also quick to let the senator whose chin and neck have melted know that his mouth is the last place his father’s name should be. King III pointed out that while McConnell claims to have been inspired by MLK, live-action Droopy isn’t willing to get on board with efforts to eradicate systemic racism like his father was.

“Mitch McConnell has had the opportunity to bring police reform & voting rights legislation to the floor of the Senate for months,” King III wrote. “If he was truly inspired by my father, he would join the fight to eradicate racism through policies that aim at creating peace, justice, and equity.”

As t he News & Observer pointed out, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation last year to restore protections against racial discrimination included in the 1965 Vo ting Rights Act—a thing MLK famously fought like hell for. McConnell—the arthritic Sith Lord claiming he was a padawan of Jedi Master King Jr.—refused to bring the bill to the Senate floor for a vote.

So yeah: Apparently, it’s easier to claim love for MLK than it is to do so while not being the exact kind of white person King warned Black people about.