Missouri School District Walks Back 2020 Anti-Racism Resolution

In the latest attempt by conservatives to turn back the hands of time, a Missouri school district just voted to roll back a 2020 anti-racism resolution.



After the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, residents in the Francis Howell School District took to the streets, calling on officials to take action against racial discrimination in their schools . And in August 2020, the suburban St. Louis district responded by passing a resolution which “pledges to our learning community that we will speak firmly against any racism, discrimination, and senseless violence against people regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, immigration status, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or ability.”

But in the years since, the board has become increasingly conservative, w ith five new members elected with the support of conservative PAC Francis Howell Families. Now, only two members of the 2020 board remain. And in a meeting last week, they voted to cancel several resolutions, including the one against racism, which the PAC has labeled “woke activism.”

The Francis Howell school district serves 17,000 students and is nearly 90 percent white.



Board members defended the decision, questioning the resolution’s ability to produce any real results . “What has it really done? How effective has it really been?” asked board member Jane Puszkar.

But a ccording to St. Charles County NAACP President Zebrina Looney, rolling back a resolution against racism is a step in the wrong direction and “sets a precedent for what’s to come.” Looney said, “I think this is only the beginning for what this new board is set out to do.”