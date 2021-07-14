Misha Green Shares What Could've Been for Multi-Emmy-Nominated Lovecraft Country, Which Was Canceled

Misha Green arrives at the 48th annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017; Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett and Michael K. Williams in Lovecraft Country (2020).

Lovecraft Country may have been canceled after one season—much to the dismay of many fans—but its creator Misha Green is keeping the discourse alive.

You know what else is keeping it alive? The fact that it fucking scored 18 total Emmy nominations on Tuesday, per the official HBO press release sent to The Root. Naturally, fans once again questioned HBO’s decision to end the show, now that it has so much extra-elite acclaim.

On the day of Emmy nominations, Misha shared a rough outline of what Season 2 would’ve looked like, plus plans for a third season, per Entertainment Weekly.



“Just going to leave this right here,” Misha tweeted. The outline showed a potential arc for the series, including a list of fresh and returning characters dubbed “The New Generation” and “The Old Generation.”

Issa Rae replied to Misha’s tweet with the perfectly apt gif of K. Michelle’s “woooo! This bitch shakin’ the table!”



Yep, that table is shooketh! In fact, Misha has been about that action because she actually shared key details of the show bible right after the cancellation was announced earlier this month with the caption, “A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged.”

EW explains further:



“[It] begins in a new world, and that new world is a country that sits where The United States used to sit,” the Underground creator tweeted, referencing the Sovereign States of America as she also shared a map of a divided United States, including new areas for “Tribal Nations of the West,” the “Whitelands,” the “New Negro Republic,” and the “Jefferson Commonwealth.”

Misha has also been very generous with Lovecraft insider material, including sharing the actual episode scripts on her official website for people to read for sheer enjoyment or to study the writing craft. Of course, following the huge Emmy nomination-palooza, people are speculating whether this means the show can be saved. Though I know Misha put her heart and soul into this series and it meant a lot for her to possibly continue this story, it is good to know she will be fine professionally, as it was recently announced she signed a multi-year overall deal with Apple. Word on the street is that it was “competitive”—which means she secured the big bag.



In the meantime, if the recent Emmy noms inspired you to either rewatch the first season or watch it for the very first time, please do so—and then read the brilliant in-depth recaps by The Root contributor Kinitra D. Brooks.



