Minneapolis Woman Dead After Car Drives Into a Crowd of People Protesting Against Police Violence

A Minneapolis woman is dead after a man drove his car into a group of people who were peacefully protesting against police violence.

According to the New York Times, the group had gathered on Sunday night to protest the death of Winston Smith, who was fatally shot by U.S. Marshals earlier this month. Zachery James, one of the protesters who was at the scene, told the Times that there were 40 to 50 people gathered at the protest and they barricaded the area with their own cars. James said they were “occupying peacefully” when a car approached at a high speed, hitting one of the parked cars so hard it struck the woman and sent her flying several yards into a pole.



The woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital and the Minneapolis police tweeted that three other people suffered non-life- threatening injuries as a result of the accident. The police have not identified the woman nor the alleged assailant. James described her as “an uplifting, kind, beautiful spirit.”

“She was just here for us and with us,” James told the Times. “I’ve never seen anything that horrendous.”

Video of the incident shows the protesters dragging the driver, a white man, out of his car and holding him until the authorities arrive. Police have said that drugs and/or alcohol may have played a role in the crash.



Unfortunately, this isn’t an unusual incident. Throughout 2020, as protests against police violence occurred throughout the country, there were multiple instances of people driving into protests. Not only that, but legislation has been introduced in multiple states to more or less make it legal to do so.



Fuck, y’all. I’m so tired.



How much more violence, how much more tragedy are we going to be forced to endure just for having the audacity to want to live? All we’re fighting for is to live peacefully, and I can’t for the life of me understand why that is such an offensive concept to a large swath of this country.

