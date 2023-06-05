This led to the usual nonsense about her being fired again, referencing her exit from ESPN, so she had to once again remind the trolls that their long-running story wasn’t true.

“As much as y’all try to run with the ‘fired’ narrative, I’ve still never been fired from a job in my whole life,” she tweeted. “You’re too old to be so concerned with business that’s not yours.”

Meanwhile, Outkick, a conservative sports news outlet, tweeted that Hill was let go for “daring the company to pay her or another black host $100 million to match Joe Rogan.” This was a misdirect from a 2019 New York Times interview where she expressed how she wanted Black podcasters to get the same mega deals that someone like Joe Rogan gets. She responded to the fervor around Outkick’s story with a tweet explaining how completely wrong they were about everything.

“You should probably comprehend better, or maybe read the original piece—which was about me wanting to see Spotify make that investment in prominent Black podcasters,” Hill wrote. “I never told Spotify or the NYT, that I deserved $100M. My deal at Spotify is pretty fair. This was about investment and growth.”

I know certain people are always threatened when a confident Black woman speaks her mind and doesn’t care what you think about her, but seriously, do you guys have nothing better to do than count Jemele’s money? Because here’s the thing: she’s right. How many times do Black people have to prove that we drive culture before we start getting compensated and recognized for our contributions? Most of those viral trends you guys love so much were started by Black people who don’t get the credit because that usually goes to some cute white kid.