Photo: Milo Yiannopoulos speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in New York. Yiannopoulos has resigned as editor of Breitbart Tech after coming under fire from other conservatives over comments on sexual relationships between boys and older men. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Serial agitator Milo Yiannopoulos—purveyor of all things xenophobic, racist, or misogynistic—is gonna have a hell of time trying to buy Christmas gifts this year, according to The Guardian:

The far right activist Milo Yiannopoulos was more than $2m in debt during 2018, according to a collection of documents assembled by his former Australian tour promoters and seen by Guardian Australia. Creditors listed in the documents include employees of his company, a wedding venue and his former sponsors, the billionaire Mercer family. The documents indicate that as of April 2018, Yiannopoulos owed $1.6m to his own company, $400,000 to the Mercers, $153,215 to his former lawyers, $76,574 to former collaborator and Breitbart writer Allum Bokhari, and $20,000 to the luxury jewellery brand Cartier. As of 2 October, Yiannopoulos owed sums of several thousand dollars to far right writers including Ian Miles Cheong, anti-Islamic ideologue Pamela Geller and science fiction writer Theodore Beale, aka Vox Day, the documents indicate, amongst others.

This appears to be indicative of the deteriorating relationship between Yiannopoulos and his former promoters, the Gold Coast-based Australian Events Management.

According to the documents, Yiannopoulos described himself as “less financially secure, more panicked and stressed, and more miserable than when we started.” He also claims he returned his wedding ring to Cartier in order to settle his debt with them.

But in an attempt to save face, Yiannopoulos asserts that these debts are purely company related debts and “not personal.”

Advertisement

“I’m doing fine,” he wrote to The Guardian, “and bringing in $40k US a month.”

And all this time I thought being a piece of shit human being was a lucrative business venture. But I stand corrected.

For those keeping track at home, outside of being a thorn in the ass of grassroots movements like Black Lives Matter, his penchant for launching vicious attacks against Muslims, women, and the transgender community are well documented.

Advertisement

He was also the driving force behind the wave of online abuse that actress and comedian Leslie Jones received for starring in the 2016 reboot of cult classic Ghostbusters—panning her contributions to the film as “flat-as-a-pancake black stylings.”

But with karma on the case, we can take solace in knowing his empire, built on hatred, is on borrowed time.