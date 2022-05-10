Mike Tyson has no worries about jail time after an incident in which he was recorded punching a passenger on a JetBlue flight on April 20.

The San Mateo County, Calif., district attorney said that he had reviewed the incident and decided not to file charges after both Tyson, and the passenger he repeatedly punched, asked that the case not proceed, NBC News reported.



From NBC News “Yesterday afternoon the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office concluded its review of the case involving Mike Tyson at the San Francisco Airport on April 20, 2022 and the allegation that he committed a misdemeanor battery against another passenger on an airplane while waiting at the terminal prior to departure,” [San Mateo District Attorney Steve] Wagstaffe said in a statement.

In the ‘80s and early ‘90s, Tyson was boxing’s undisputed heavyweight champion, a skilled pugilist from Brownsville, Brooklyn, nicknamed “the baddest man on the planet” for his fearsome knockout ability. Most people with good sense would immediately recognize him and do their absolute best not to antagonize the man.



But that’s not what happened last month. Video that circulated on social media showed a passenger on the JetBlue flight, which was bound from California to Miami, sitting behind Tyson and appearing to repeatedly harass the former champ, now 55. Tyson eventually loses his patience and pummels the guy, who was later photographed with blood on his face. Tyson exited the plane without arrest or further.



