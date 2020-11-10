Mike Tyson Reveals How He Dodged Drug Tests: a Prosthetic Penis and Pilfering His Own Child’s Urine

Photo : Noam Galai ( Getty Images )

If you’re looking for some slightly disturbing Mike Tyson trivia, urine luck.

(I’m not sorry for that, not even a little bit.)



The 54-year-old former heavyweight champion opened up—arguably a bit too much—on the latest episode of his podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, discussing how he would evade positive drug tests during his fighting days. His tried-and-true tactics: a prosthetic penis, also called a “whizzinator,” writes CBS Sports, and urine samples from his children.



“I put my baby’s urine in it. And sometimes, one time I was using my wife’s [urine] and my wife was like ‘Baby you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something,’” Tyson told guest Jeff Novitzky, the vice president of athlete health and performance for the UFC.



“I said nah, so we ain’t gonna use you anymore, we’re gonna use the kid. Cuz I got scared that the piss might come back pregnant,” Tyson continued.



He called the device “awesome.”



During the conversation, Novitzky confirmed that he’d had a male athlete’s urine sample come back positive for pregnancy before. He also asked if Tyson made sure to pick out the right color prosthetic—referencing an NFL player who apparently had not paid much attention to detail.



Tyson assured Novitzky that he had.



As much intimidate detail as Tyson shared, there are key details missing from the story. It’s not clear exactly which substances he was trying to hide in his urine, though, as CBS News notes, he has talked about trying to avoid getting caught for marijuana and cocaine use in the past (he has never tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs). It’s also unclear from which of his seven children—or which of his three wives—he was pilfering pee-pee from (I’m going to go ahead and rule out his current boo Lakiha Spicer, whom he married in 2009, because he was retired by then).



Tyson is looking to step back into the ring in a matter of weeks, facing off against famed boxing champion and commentator Roy Jones Jr.



The 51-year-old Jones has fought in the heavyweight division before, but had to move up to that class from lower weight divisions. He is typically much lighter than Tyson (like, 50 lbs lighter), and is considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of all time. The two geezers will face off on Nov. 28 in an eight-round match in Los Angeles.

We’re assuming Tyson will bring his A-game against Jones, but as The Root previously covered, the legendary fighter is already looking ahead. Up next on his fight-night wish last: a third bout against Evander Holyfield.