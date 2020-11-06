3rd Time's the Charm? Mike Tyson Is Down to Throw Hands with Evander Holyfield One Last Time: 'I’d Love to Do It'

Photo : Ethan Miller ( Getty Images )

On November 28, Mike Tyson will make his triumphant return to boxing with a exhibition match vicious ass beating against Roy Jones Jr. at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Those eager to see Iron Mike’s return to the ring might be in for a treat, however, as it appears that his upcoming bout might not be his last.

During an interview with sportscaster Jim Gray earlier this week, t he former heavyweight champ entertained the idea of finally completing his trilogy with foe-turned-friend Evander Holyfield.

“That’s always something that we can do if the people want it,” Tyson said. “If it’s pragmatic enough, I’d love to do it.”

Clearly unafraid of the smoke, Holyfield took to Instagram and invited Tyson to throw hands.

“Who would like to see Holyfield vs Tyson 3?” he posted. “Or who else would you like to see me get in the ring with in an exhibition? #teamholyfield”

Even at 58 years old, The Real Deal has every reason to welcome running it back. He famously became only the second person ever to beat Iron Mike during their initial bout in 1996—courtesy of an 11th-round TKO that forced Tyson to relinquish his World Boxing Association title—and was well on his way to beating Tyson’s ass again during their 1997 rematch before all hell broke loose after Iron Mike mistook Holyfield’s ear for a Klondike Bar.

Tyson would be disqualified in the third round for resorting to such a bullshit tactic—his career was never the same afterward—but he dismisses any notion that he’s too old to seek revenge at 54 years of age.

“Old guys—that word don’t even make sense,” he said. “Old—it’s just a new time, a new thinking period in our lives. This is what we want to do. Sometimes the gods of war, they revive you and say, ‘You have to do more’.

“I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t prepare for this. I box people to see if I’m able do this stuff, so I can do this stuff.”

He’s also not stupid. When asked if he’d be willing to get in the ring with current superstars Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua, he didn’t back down, but it’s abundantly clear he ain’t about that life.

“Man, that would be a novelty,” he said. “Me using my skills, matching my skills now against the best heavyweights in the world, that would be mind-boggling.”

We’ll see what Tyson has left in the tank when he goes head up with Jones Jr. on November 28.