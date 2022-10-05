R&B singer Miguel and his wife, Nazanin Mandi, are unfortunately the latest couple to go their separate ways as it was recently revealed that Nazanin filed for divorce on Tuesday.



Per official court documents in the Superior Court of Los Angeles that were obtained by People on Tuesday, the model and certified transformational coach cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason and requested that assets be split in accordance with their prenuptial agreement. If this all feels vaguely like deja vu, then it’s probably because the pair announced their initial separation in September 2021 thought they later reconnected earlier this year in February.

“Love heals. Proud of us,” the “Skywalker” singer captioned in a post at the time alongside a handful of pictures of he and Nazanin.

Advertisement

While neither Nazanin nor Miguel has officially announced their divorce on their official social media pages, days before the filing, Nazanin posted that she was currently on a “journey of introspection”—and if I know women as well as I think I do, admissions like that usually precede some big life decisions.

G/O Media may get a commission 44% Off Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker Track it

Comes with 12 months of Halo membership for special workout plans, can track your heart rate, sleep score, and more. Buy for $45 from Amazon Advertisement

“On a current journey of introspection and discovering my purest me again … when and who was I when I was my most free and confident self …She’s still in there. And rising to the occasion but this time with life experience, defined wants and an elevated mindset, one healing step at a time. If this is you, we got this,” she wrote.

Miguel and Nazanin got engaged in 2016 after being together for 10 years. They wed in the fall 2018 in Simi Valley, California. They do not share children. Here’s hoping for a smooth and unproblematic transition for the those two, divorces can be unnecessarily ugly. And since there’s arguably enough ugliness in the world to last us the next 25 years, we can only hope that things work out for the best for all parties involved.