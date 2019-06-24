Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

The U.S. government has stepped in and moved most of the children who were at a Border Patrol station in Texas after reports noted that some 300 children were living in inadequate conditions without much food water and sanitation. Oh, and older kids were taking care of the smaller kids because the Border Patrol people don’t know what the fuck they are doing.



According to a report by the Associated Press, a legal team interviewed some 60 children and found that the conditions inside a facility near El Paso includes young children taking care of toddlers, several children battling the flu, 10 children who’ve not been quarantined and several kids without sufficient access to food or clean clothing and diapers.

“A Border Patrol agent came in our room with a 2-year-old boy and asked us, ‘Who wants to take care of this little boy?’ Another girl said she would take care of him, but she lost interest after a few hours and so I started taking care of him yesterday,” one of the girls told a lawyer during her interview, AP reports.

Well, after this report came out last week, most of the children have been removed from this shitty location and most likely will be taken to another inhumane and shitty location.

Rep. Veronica Escobar said 30 children were at the facility near El Paso as of Monday. Her office was briefed on the situation by an official with Customs and Border Protection. Attorneys who visited the station in Clint, Texas last week said older children were trying to take care of infants and toddlers, The Associated Press first reported Thursday. Some had been detained for three weeks, and 15 children were sick with the flu. It’s unclear where all the children have been moved. But Escobar said some were sent to another facility in El Paso.

So let’s say that the children have been moved to another facility; the problem is that all of the facilities are inhumane and ill-equipped to handle children.



But, stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Trump creates shitty policy, then gets called out for said policy being a goddamn disaster. Then, when pressed on the policy—like say, locking up migrant children inside abandoned warehouses without proper access to healthcare and food—he blames Democrats because all they’d have to do is agree to fund his dumbass wall that no one wants. Children are literally dying while Trump plays political football with their lives.

Imagine driving to a car dealership in search of a new ride and the salesman walks out, takes a knife from his shirt pocket and stabs all four tires of the car you drove into the dealership. Then the salesman turns to you and says, “OK, let’s look at some cars.”

This is hostage negotiating with Congress. This is kidnapping and terrorism at the highest level, and Trump has no one to blame but himself. So learning that the kids aren’t living in one shitty facility is good news only if they are being sent home with their families. But if the government has stepped in only to move these children sideways, I don’t know if we should be celebrating.