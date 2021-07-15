Michelle Obama Set to Make First Public Appearance Since the Pandemic

Michelle Obama will be making her first in-person appearance soon!

People reports that the former First Lady (forever in my head, if you ask me) will be headed to Nantucket, Mass. in a couple months for The Nantucket Project’s 10th annual gathering. The three-day event brings together the best thinkers and practitioners of our time as they share spirited stories through live talks, music, experiences and film. This year’s theme will revolve around “The Circus of Ideas and Conversations.”

Speaking on the upcoming event, Nantucket Project co-founder Tom Scott said in a statement: “Mrs. Obama is the perfect person to help us emerge from the pandemic in a live setting. She represents everything we believe in and the ethos that has driven us for the last decade; curiosity, exploration, an understanding of the importance of community and the power of conversation. To say we are excited is an understatement.”

The Nantucket Project’s gathering will also serve as the debut for its latest initiative, The Neighborhood Project, that seeks to connect people through conversation and encourage those same folks to gather, be curious about, and practice different ways of improving the lives of both ourselves and others.

Though this may be Mrs. Obama’s first time appearing in public since the pandemic, there’s no doubt that she’s been staying busy in the meantime. On the entertainment front. Netflix recently premiered the new animated series We The People on July 4, produced under Michelle and husband Barack Obama’s Higher Ground production banner. Back in March, Mrs. Obama also joined a pair of puppets as they learned about gardening and making better food choices in the Netflix original children’s cooking show, Waffles + Mochi.

The Nantucket Project is slated to take place Sept. 23-26. Space is limited so if you want to make sure you get a seat at the table, be sure to head on over to its website for more information on how you can apply to attend.



